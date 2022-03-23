Blake Lively Pens Praise For 'The Adam Project' Team As Film Crosses 187.6M Watched-hours

Ryan Reynolds starrer The Adam Project recently came out to be a massive hit. The film released on the OTT giant Netflix on March 11 and has been trending in several countries in the Top 10 list ever since. While it has been almost two weeks since the film's release, it has already crossed over 187 million watched hours on Netflix. To celebrate the milestone, Blake Lively penned how she loved the film and also praised its entire team.

The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell in the lead roles. The film also has Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana playing pivotal roles. The Shawn Levy directorial is a sci-fi drama, which follows a time travel pilot Adam Reed, who teams up with his 12-year-old self after crash landing in 2022, to save the future. The film soon created a buzz among viewers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Blake Lively recently looked back to the film's premiere when she walked down the red carpet with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds. The actor wore a pastel-shaded multi-coloured gown and turned heads with her look. While she shared several pictures from the premiere, Blake Lively mentioned how she is back on Instagram after almost three weeks. She wrote, "187.6 million hours of #theadamproject watched on @netflix so far! I’m back now. That was a commitment, but the gift was all mine— I’ll do anything for my new favorite movie. @slevydirect & @vancityreynolds please work together forever. Gotta find your next project ASAP!… Ok. Gonna scroll the internet now. Anything I missed??"

Blake Lively on The Adam Project

Blake Lively also shared several pictures on her Instagram stories and showered the team of The Adam Project with praise. She posted a photo of the film's cast, all dressed in black and laughing. In the caption, Lively wrote, "If you're wondering why the Adam project is so spectacular... Because it's made of the best stuff. The best people. @slevydirect isn't in this photo, but his magic is. He's as good as they come. In. Every. Way. Thank you all for this picture. Yes, this photo. But also (for) The Adam Project. It's already a classic in my book."

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds/@blakelively