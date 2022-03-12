'The Adam Project': Will There Be A 'The Adam Project' Sequel? Everything We Know So Far

The 2022 American science fiction action comedy movie, The Adam Project was recently released creating a buzz among the fans for the amazing performances by its cast members including Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and others. As the movie was loved by the fans, they have been wondering whether there will be a sequel to the film or not.

Directed by Shawn Levy, The Adam Project was written by Jonathan Tropper, TS Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The movie features Ryan Reynolds in the lead alongside numerous other prolific actors. Read further ahead to get more details about whether the movie will get a sequel or not.

Will there be The Adam Project sequel?

The Adam Project followed the story of a time traveller who returns to 2050 with his younger self. As the movie depicted a dramatic climax, the fans are eager to learn whether the makers will be returning with a sequel or not. While the ending of the film did not give any hints about any upcoming sequel, the fans believe that the makers could still explore the other parts of Adam's life.

While Netflix hasn't made any announcements regarding The Adam Project sequel, Shawn Levy, the director of the film, did speak about the sequel during a recent interview that gave a hint at the director not being interested in a sequel at the moment. During an interview with IndieWire, when asked the same questions, Levy stated that the wanted to level it right there and added that there was no pressure to leave the film more open-ended.

He said, "On The Adam Project, there was so much love for it in early cuts at Netflix, and the question of a sequel came up. And Ryan and I talked about it and we both said, ‘You know what? This thing is exactly what we set out to make, and I think we’re just going to leave this here. There was never pressure to leave it more open-ended, but I suppose, gun to my head, I could come up with sequel ideas for The Adam Project."

The Adam Project cast

The popular cats of the movie included actors namely Ryan Reynolds as Adam Reed, Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed, Catherine Keener as Maya Sorian, Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed, Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos and Zoe Saldaña as Laura Reed. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Image: 'The Adam Project' Poster