'Gossip Girl' Fame Blake Lively Roped In To Star In Shawn Lewy's Post-apocalyptic Thriller

Hollywood star and Gossip Girl fame, Blake Lively, has been roped in to star in a post-apocalyptic thriller. The story revolves around a woman who is fighting for the survival of her family. The actor has teamed up with Stranger Things director Shawn Levy for the film. It is titled as Dark Days At the Magna Carta and Netflix has reportedly acquired the rights for it.

According to reports, this film will stream on Netflix. The reports also state that the OTT platform is working on Dark Days at the Magna Carta with the aim of creating a trilogy series. The team has got Michael Paisley on board to write the screenplay for the film who also conceptualised the original story.

Blake Lively will be producing the film under her B for Effort production banner along with Kate Vorhoff. Levy will pitch in with his 21 Laps banner and partner with Dan Cohen. While the details of the film are still under wraps, it is being described by reports as a character-driven thriller that is set against a catastrophic event and centres on a woman taking extreme measures to survive and fight for her family.

Reportedly, it was Michael Paisley who came up with the story. He started working on the concept of the story last year, but later drew ideas from the pandemic. The story is not related to contagion, but a world-altering event is a key foil and the themes of isolation and strength of family emerge.

Michael Paisley was a production assistant of the popular Netflix show, The Witcher. This is not the first time Shawn Lewy is investing in a long-term project. He has producing credits with his banner for film projects like A Night at the Museum, Arrival, Kin, The Spectacular Now, and is also producing Ryan Reynold's comic film, Free Guy. Lewy is also popular for being the producer and director of the Stranger Things franchise.

Blake Lively was last seen in an action-thriller titled The Rhythm Section which turned out to be a disappointment as it did not do well at the box office. The actor's notable films include A Simple Favour, The Age of Adaline, and more. The actor is currently in quarantine with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their kids.

