Blake Lively is seemingly enjoying summer vibes as she rang into her 35th birthday. The actor is currently vacationing with her husband Ryan Reynolds in Wales, UK. Ahead of her birthday, the Gossip Girl star treated her fans with a stunning picture of her sporting a white bikini by the poolside. While fans were in awe of her look, Ryan Reynolds gave some more insights into their vacation.

Blake Lively, who enjoys a massive following of over 34 million on Instagram, dropped a stunning picture of her flaunting her fit physique. In the photo, Blake Lively could be seen donning a white bikini, which had a short-sleeved top and matching bottoms. The actor was standing by the poolside as she smiled into the camera. Sharing the photos, Blake Lively penned, "summer lovin'... had me a blast. (sic)" One of the actor's friends also penned, "Happpppy Birthday AMAZING Blake."

Many of her industry colleagues left heartfelt notes in the comment section as they wished the actor a happy birthday. While Beth Behrs dropped fire and red heart emojis, Blake Lively's sister Robyn Lively commented, "Ok smoke show." Ryan Reynolds shared some more information about their vacation location and wrote, "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales," and suggested that the actor has kicked off her birthday celebrations.

More about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been together for over a decade and are all set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next month. The two stars met on the sets of Green Lantern. Soon after their first meeting, the couple hit it off and after dating for a while, they tied the knot in September 2012. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to their three girls - James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2. They never fail to steal the limelight with their romance everywhere they go and give away major couple goals.

On the work front, Lively is currently working on her feature directing debut with the film adaptation of the graphic novel, Seconds. On the other hand, Reynolds will be next seen in Deadpool 3. He also has Red Notice 2, Spirited, Futha Mucka, Free Guy 2, Everyday Parenting Tips and Imaginary Friends in his kitty.

(Image: @blakelively/Instagram)