Blake Lively To Make Her Feature Directorial Debut With 'Seconds' Adaptation | Read

Blake Lively is set to don the hat of a feature film director for the first time with Seconds, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley. According to The Hollywood Reporter, O'Malley also wrote the source material that had inspired Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright's 2010 film. Wright has written the screenplay, and will also help produce Blake's venture.

Seconds narrates the story of Katie Clay, who gets the opportunity to fix her past mistakes/ wrongdoings by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom and falling asleep. "Clay becomes too eager to fix every little aspect of her life and before long, her newfound ability begins to create new problems that threaten not only to take her further and further from the life she initially had but the very fabric of time and space itself," according to THR.

The project will be made under the Searchlight Pictures. This marks the Gossip Girl star's first directorial project since she made her debut with pop star Taylor Swift's music video, I Bet You Think About Me in November 2021. The video got her a nomination for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, under direction and production.

Lively, who rose to fame with her role as Serena in Gossip Girl, has collaborated with numerous acclaimed directors throughout her career, including Ben Affleck, Rebecca Miller and Oliver Stone. Apart from Seconds, Blake will also produce and star in the Netflix thriller We Used To Live Here.

She also launched her line of non-alcoholic mixers called Betty Buzz last November. The bottled beverages come in flavours like tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon-lime and ginger beer. They can be enjoyed on their own but can also be mixed with alcohol.

On the other hand, O’Malley is best known for his graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim, which was first introduced in 2004. Its 2010 film adaptation saw actors like Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin in pivotal roles. It didn't perform very well at the Box Office but has nonetheless become a cult classic.

