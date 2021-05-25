Blake Shelton Explains Why He Is Not Helping Gwen Stefani In Planning Their Wedding

American singer Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding preparations are in full swing. The wedding was postponed due to the pandemic but now it seems that the couple is going to send the 'save the date' cards out soon. Recently Blake revealed that he has not been engaging in the wedding preparations and is leaving that part for his fiance.

Blake Shelton's wedding preparations

In an interview with USA Today, Blake revealed that Gwen knows it will be a 'classless' wedding if he would be in charge of the preparations. This is the reason why is leaving that part for Gwen. He also compared his situation to ordering food by saying that if he were to order a meal, it would only consist of fried food like fries and chicken tenders. He also revealed how he never chooses his own clothes. it always Gwen who helps him pick an outfit for any formal event or even an outing with her family.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship

The couple met on the sets of The Voice in 2015 where both of them were the coaches. He proposed to her when he was with her family on a trip to Oklahoma. he also revealed to have taken permission from Gwen's father before he popped the question to her. They got engaged in October 2020 and Blake took to his Instagram to inform the news to his fans. He shared a photo of them kissing and Gwen showing off her ring. In the caption of the post, Blake wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Blake Shelton on The Voice

The 44-year-old singer received a surprise on the latest episode of The Voice and it was organised by none other than Gwen. She put together a video of all the former artists and contestants from the show to pay a tribute to him as Blake complete 10 years on the singing platform. In the video, Gwen said that he turned her life around when they met and has similarly impacted many other artists as well. The winner of this show will be announced in the May 25 episode.

