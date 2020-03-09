'Bloodshot' Star Vin Diesel Keen To Go To China Amid Coronavirus Scare

The spread of coronavirus has taken a toll on people and industries all around the world. The outbreak has led to a pause on the various ongoing work of people from various backgrounds. And seems like the film industry too has been facing severe setbacks in regards to their schedule because of the novel coronavirus.

In a recent interview, Hollywood star Vin Diesel was asked about pushing the release of his upcoming film F9 further. To which, Vin Diesel replied saying that his upcoming film Bloodshot is about the hard work of a soldier. He also said that ‘at the end of the day a soldier doesn't decide or pick when or where he's deployed’.

It was also reported that Vin Diesel was passionate about releasing his films worldwide despite the outbreak. And as per reports, his films manage to gain limelight across the globe and also in China. Vin Diesel also revealed that he will not blame anyone for the backlash he will receive for the release of the film.

Vin Diesel also emphasised that his movies are much needed right now. He said that he wants to give the love back to fans for all the love and support he has received from them. Vin Diesel also revealed that he has been pleading to the makers to allow him to travel to China. And he said that people gave him the stare and said ‘You're going alone, buddy!'

All about Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot

On the work front, Vin Diesel’s upcoming film Bloodshot also stars Sam Heughan, Eiza González, Guy Pearce and Toby Kebbell in lead roles. The film is based on Valiant comics’ character which is an American superhero film. The film Bloodshot is all set to hit the silver screens on March 13, 2020. Watch the trailer below.

Superheroes just got an upgrade. 🔴 Watch the new #Bloodshot international trailer now and see the movie in theaters March 13. pic.twitter.com/wsWbN23ZTn — Bloodshot (@Bloodshot) January 14, 2020

