Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Trailer 2 Out Now; Watch Here

Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce in pivotal roles. It is an American superhero film based on the Valiant comics’ character of the same name. The first trailer of the movie was released a few months back. Now a new second trailer is out. Read to know more.

Bloodshot International trailer 2

The official first trailer was about 2:34 minutes long. Many questioned that it might have revealed too much about the movie. Now the second international trailer is just around 1:37 minutes. It gives fans the type of action they desire from a superhero film.

There are some hardcore action sequences which would be liked by many. There is a lot of CGI, just like any other superhero film, which might make it a fun ride.

Vin Diesel sports Bloodshot's classic look throughout this trailer.

Superheroes just got an upgrade. 🔴 Watch the new #Bloodshot international trailer now and see the movie in theaters March 13. pic.twitter.com/wsWbN23ZTn — Bloodshot (@Bloodshot) January 14, 2020

Bloodshot first trailer

Vin Diesel is #Bloodshot. 🔴 Based on the best-selling comic book - watch the trailer now. 2.21.20 pic.twitter.com/W0VPackPp0 — Bloodshot (@Bloodshot) October 21, 2019

Directed by David Wilson and written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. After he and his wife are suddenly assassinated, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is reborn by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot.

As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he struggles to recall anything from his previous years. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hell-bent on revenge, only to discover that there is more to the conspiracy than he originally felt. Bloodshot is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

