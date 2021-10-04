'Blurred Lines': Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke Of Groping Her On Set

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly accused Robin Thicke of touching her inappropriately in her upcoming debut book, My Body. The actor and model recounts an incident from the sets of Blurred Lines, Thicke's 2013 single, whose music video featured Ratajkowski. People reported that Ratajkowski initially enjoyed working on the sets of the music video, but things took a turn for the worse when she found herself alone on set with Thicke.

Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her in her upcoming book, My Body

People reported that in an excerpt, Ratajkowski mentioned that she was initially enjoying working with an all-female crew until she found herself alone with Robin Thicke. In the excerpt, the model recounted an incident that took place on the set of Blurred Lines, and how she was groped by Thicke. She recalled his 'goofy grin' after the incident and mentioned that Diane Martel, the director, asked if she was alright.

According to reports, Martel also confirmed that the incident did take place, which speaking to The Sunday Times. She mentioned that 'Robin sheepishly apologised' and she threatened to shut down the production of the video. However, Emily Ratajkowski was very 'professional' and mentioned that the shoot could go on. The I Feel Pretty actor mentioned that she was 'desperate to minimise' the weight of the incident and called herself a 'hired mannequin' on the sets of the music video.

Emily Ratajkowski's My Body

Emily Ratajkowski's upcoming book is all set to release on November 9. The pre-orders for the book have already begun and the model and actor describes it as a 'profoundly personal exploration of feminism'. The book will reportedly be a collection of essays that will speak about moments from her life while also tapping into concepts of 'fetishization of girls and female beauty'.

Ratajkowski recently welcomed her newborn into the world. She uploaded a picture of her cradling the newborn as she gave her fans and followers the exciting news. She revealed that the baby had been named Sylvester Apollo Bear and wrote, "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life". Soon after the post was uploaded, fans, friends and well-wishers headed to the comments section to shower Ratajkowski and her baby with love and good wishes.

Image: Instagram/@Robin Thicke, AP