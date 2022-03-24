Bob Saget Death: Crew Member Reveals Actor Said He 'didn't Feel Good' Hours Before Demise

Full House star Bob Saget passed away earlier this year after suffering a fatal brain injury in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to PEOPLE reports, the 65-year-old wasn't 'feeling well' and his hearing was “off” before performing a comedy set the night before his death. Rosalie Cocci, a Ponte Vedra Concert Hall staffer detailed her interactions with Saget on January 8, hours before the comedian passed away, quipping that he was suffering from long term COVID-19 effects.

According to audio obtained by PEOPLE, Cocci quipped how Saget mentioned that his body was taking a long time to get over COVID, further mentioning that he had been 'sick' a night before his stage performance.

Bob Saget complained he 'didn't feel good' hours before his demise: Crew member

As per the audio, Cocci mentioned, "I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good, but I'm ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.' He kinda seemed like he was talking himself up." Cocci continued, "He stated himself that... it was taking his body a long time to get over [COVID]."

"He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up.....He said he had been sick the night before, he said he had a sore throat, that he was happy he had lozenges for the stage." Cocci added

Reportedly, Cocci was required to provide Saget with all the beverages and food that the latter demanded. She claimed that the comedian's list of food items was cut to half on the night of his performance. "All there was on there was drinks. He wanted Redbull, Diet Coke and regular Coke and that was it," she stated.

In a police interview about Saget's stand-up routine, she quipped, "He seemed okay. He really did and it was very surprising the next day... He came out very energetic, and in the half-an-hour, I saw him, he was very much entertaining the crowd."

