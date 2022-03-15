Bob Saget's Family Wins Lawsuit Requesting Permanent Ban On Release Of Autopsy Records

Ever since the beginning of 2022, the entertainment industry across the world lost its several gems, among which, American comedian and actor Bob Saget was one. The actor passed away on 9 January 2022, in a hotel room in Orlando. Soon after he was found dead, an autopsy and investigation took place, which involved recording some videos of Saget's body and also some audios. The late comedian's widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters recently won the lawsuit against releasing these graphics and recordings as the judge imposed a permanent ban on the autopsy records.

As per a report by NBCDFW, during the course of his autopsy and investigation, the medical examiner and sheriff's office created some graphic videos and photos of Saget's body. They also recorded audios, for which media bodies filed requests to release them. In their lawsuit, Rizzo and Saget's three daughters mentioned that such records are prohibited by state law from being publicly released.

The court hearing took place on Monday, 14 March 2022, in Orlando. During the hearing, Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu stated he would issue a permanent injunction, that has been requested by Bob Saget's family. Saget's family filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the release of records involving Saget's death. These records involved autopsy and investigation of Saget's death and were from the local medical examiner's office and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

How did Bob Saget die?

The real cause of Bob Saget's sudden death came out a month after his death in Florida. As per a report by People, Kelly Rizzo and Saget's three daughters confirmed the Full House star passed away from head trauma. As per the report, the actor hit the back of his head on something and went to sleep afterwards. They further confirmed neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the cause of his death.

In their statement, Saget's family said, "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma." "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," his family added.

At the time of his death, Saget was in Orlando for a show. The night before he passed away, he shared a photo from his show and mentioned how the audience's response was overwhelming.

(Image: AP)