Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Shares Last Text She Received From Her Father Before His Death

Actor/comedian Bob Saget's sudden demise on 9 January shocked the entire world and several celebs and co-stars offered their condolences and paid their tributes. Saget's daughter Aubrey, 34, shared the last text that the actor sent her before he passed away. The actor, best known for his role in the sitcom Full House, was on his stand-up tour and performed on a live show just a few hours before his death.

Bob Saget's daughter reveals the last text she received from him

Bob Saget's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, remembered her father as she shared the screenshot of the last message her father sent her. Saget's last message to his daughter read, "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" The Full House alum shared three daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle with his first wife Sherri Kramer, the couple separated in 1997. In 2018, Saget tied the knot with Kelly Rizzo.

Bob Saget had taken to his social media handles and shared his experience on what would become his final standup show in Ponte Vedra on Saturday night. The Full House alum shared a picture from his live show and wrote, "Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

As per AP, Saget was in Florida as part of his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an 'unresponsive man' in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." In a statement Sunday, Saget’s family members said, "we are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.... Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Image: Twitter/@BrianToovey