Bob Saget's Death Cause Revealed: Family Says The Actor Died From Head Trauma

It has been over a month since American comedian and actor Bob Saget left for his heavenly abode. The actor passed away on January 9, 2022, in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The actor who was known for his role in Full House was 65 and is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters.

While there were no traces of foul play or drugs found in his room, the cause of his death has been finally confirmed. Read on to know more about what caused his death.

Bob Saget's death cause

As per a report by People, Bob Saget's family recently confirmed the actor passed from head trauma. Bob Saget's family recently confirmed to the news outlet that the actor accidentally hit the back of his head on something and went to sleep afterward. They further mentioned no drugs or alcohol were involved in the cause of his death.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma", Saget's family said. "They have concluded tha he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget family thanks the actor's fans

Bob Saget's family further added they've been overwhelmed with the outpouring love from his fans as their support was a comfort to them for which they are eternally grateful. The Saget family also mentioned how they had to inform the cause of the comedian's death to his fans. They then asked the actor's fans to continue to remember Bob Saget and the love and laughter he brought into this world.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Bob Saget was in Orlando, Florida, for a show the night before his death. The actor performed the same night, which turned out to be his final stand-up show, outside of Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. He also posted a selfie on his social media handle from the show. He was found dead in his hotel room.

Image: AP