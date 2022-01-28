Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Pens Emotional Note For Father; 'Loved With Everything He Had'

As the comedian turned actor Robert Lane Saget, professionally known as Bob Saget, passed away on January 9, 2022, his daughter, Lara Saget recently paid an emotional tribute to him on social media along with unveiling an unseen childhood picture of her and her father.

Bob Saget was known for his iconic role of Danny Tanner in the American sitcom Full House. He was also the well-known host of America's Funniest Home Videos for almost a decade. The actor was 65 when he passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Bob Saget's daughter pens down heartfelt tribute for him

Lara Saget recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen monochrome picture of her childhood in which she can be seen touching her now with her father's nose as they expressed their love for each other. In the caption, she wrote about her father's unconditional love and mentioned that he loved with everything he had. Adding to it, she also revealed how he had so many reasons to be scared to love and added that instead of being scared, he loved more. She then mentioned how grateful she was to receive and to give that love and revealed that the biggest life lesson he taught her was to love completely and be kind.

The caption read, "To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love" (sic)

Many celebrity artists, as well as fans, took to Lara Saget's official Instagram post and remembered the late actor and poured in love for him and his daughter. Some fans also thanked her for sharing this cherishing picture of the late actor and praised her for sharing such a wonderful message. Celebrity artists namely Erica Eckman, Rachel Williams, Danny Burstein and others took to the comments section and wrote about their moments spent with her father. Take a look at some of the reactions to Lara Saget's tribute to her father Bob Saget on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@larasaget/AP