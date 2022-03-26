Bob Saget's Star-studded Tribute Hosted By John Stamos To Stream On Netflix

Bob Saget, known for his roles in hit shows including Full House, breathed his last on January 9, 2022, in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The news shocked his fans, family and co-stars, who took to social media to mourn the loss of the much-loved star. A tribute took place for the actor, and several celebrities attended the event to salute the iconic actor. The late star's friend, Mike Binder opened up about how fans will soon be able to be part of the 'magical' tribute.

Bob Saget tribute to stream on Netflix

Several popular stars gathered at West Hollywood’s Comedy Store to celebrate Saget's legacy after her demise. Binder was recently invited on the podcast Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo, where he spoke about the 'magical night'. He mentioned that it was hosted by the late actor's Full House co-star John Stamos and comedian Jeff Ross. Binder mentioned that he also invited Jim Carrey and Chris Rock, who did not attend the event, but he was sure the 'right people' would. The film director also revealed that the recording of the tribute would soon be available for fans to watch on Netflix. The late star's friend mentioned that he showed the clip of the tribute to Netflix's Head of Comedy, Robbie Praw, who thought it was 'remarkable'. Binder also revealed that the Bob Saget special would air on the online streaming platform in the first week of June. He mentioned on the podcast, according to People-

"I called Jim Carrey and Chris Rock, I called a bunch of people, and a lot of them didn't show. A lot of them did, but I said, 'The right people are gonna show and it's gonna be perfect.' His family was there and Jackson Browne and John Mayer were our house band. John Stamos and Jeff Ross hosted it. We filmed it and I showed it to Netflix. I said, 'Look at this. Just look at 16 minutes of this.' Robbie Praw, the Head of Comedy at Netflix, said, 'This is remarkable.' And they bought it. There's a special. It airs the first week of June."

Most recently, People reported that a Ponte Vedra Concert Hall staffer, Rosalie Cocci detailed her interaction with the late actor hours before he passed away. She mentioned that he was suffering from post-COVID effects and was not feeling well ahead of his performance the night before his demise. He reportedly also complained of his hearing being 'off' before he breathed his last on January 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@johnstamos