Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Mourns Comedian's Sudden Demise; Says 'I Am Shattered'

Legendary comedian Bob Saget, who was widely known for playing Danny Tanner in the hit sitcom Full House, recently passed away on January 9, 2022, in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The actor's sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. He was called America's dad for the fatherly figure he played in his shows. While his friends, family and fans are mourning his death, his blogger wife Kelly Rizzo recently opened up and revealed she is "completely shattered."

In a recent chat with Us Weekly, Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo expressed how she is in disbelief that her husband has gone. She called Saget her "whole heart" and mentioned how she is completely shattered by her husband's demise. The blogger also thanked Saget's fans and friends for their outpouring love and respecting her privacy during this difficult time.

Rizzo said, "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers." She further said, "when the time is right and when this news is not as raw, she looks "forward to sharing more of Bob with the world." "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

How did Bob Saget die?

The cause of the legendary comedian's death is still unknown. However, the Sherrif's department who investigated the actor's death, revealed there was no sign of foul play or drug usage in the room. The actor had a show the night before his death about which he also shared a post on social media.

As per a report by Us Weekly, Saget's family, including his wife and three daughters, issued a statement following his demise at 65. In a statement, they confirmed his death and mentioned how devastated they are. They wrote, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter." They further invited his fans to remember him with them.

Image: Instagram/@