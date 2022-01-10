Bob Saget's Family Break Silence On His Demise; Invites Fans To Remember 'Full House' Star

The sudden demise of the Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star Bob Saget left a gaping hole in Hollywood as many took to their social media to console his death. From Priyanka Chopra to John Stamos, many notable personalities, as well as fans, expressed grief over Bob Saget being found passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. Now, his family has broken silence over his death in a heartbreaking statement.

Bob Saget's family breaks silence over his death

As per a report from US Weekly, the late actor's family including his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer from his ex-wife Sherri Kramer, issued a statement following his passing at the age of 65. Expressing their 'devastation', they wrote, ''We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.''

The family further invited fans to remember the 'love and laughter' spread by Bob Saget throughout his career. They concluded, ''Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

More on Bob Saget's death

The actor was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the popular American sitcom Full House. After the news of his passing broke, the Full House cast was quick to take to their social media to express grief over the unfortunate news. John Stamos, who played the role of Jesse Katsopolis, tweeted, ''I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.''

Additionally, Bob Saget's on-screen daughter Candace Cameron Bure also paid a tribute to the late star by tweeting, ''I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.'' Furthermore, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also paid their respects by stating, ''Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.''

