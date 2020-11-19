Bobby Brown Jr, Son Of Singer Bobby Brown, Found Dead At Age 28

Bobby Brown Jr, son of singer Bobby Brown, recently passed away at his residence in California. Reports from USA Today confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department found the singer dead at his residence. A medical emergency call was reported around 1:50 pm, when the police soon rushed only to find the body of Bobby Brown Jr. Brown Junior had been following his father’s footsteps into the music world. The singer was active on Instagram and had a number of fans who loved listening to his music.

Bobby Brown's son found dead in his California home at age 28

Also Read | Man Beaten To Death By Two Step-sons In Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Bobby Brown Jr cause of death involved no foul play according to the reports by the above-mentioned portal. The singer was thriving in his career at age 28 when he passed away. A huge number of fans and personalities mourned his death and expressed their condolences in his last picture posted on Instagram.

Fans have been heartbroken over his death and have expressed their grief. Bobby Brown Jr was one of the two children of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward who had a relationship for 11 years. The relationship between the parents of Bobby Brown Jr ended in 2011 when Brown married Whitney Houston.

Also Read | Last Knights Ending Explained: Will Raiden Succeed In Taking Revenge For Bartok's Death?

Bobby Brown Jr had earlier made an appearance on a reality show with his father. In 2005, a reality show named Being Bobby Brown ran for a short while. It featured a 13-year-old Bobby Brown Jr on the show along with his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown. A few months ago in September, Bobby Brown Jr had dropped his first music single.

The song Say Something became quite popular and marked the entry of Bobby Brown Jr into the mainstream music world. Fans who heard the song appreciated Bobby Brown Jr for his artistic input and praised him on his first single.

Also Read | 18-yr-old Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Mangolpuri

The family of Bobby Brown had earlier witnessed the death of Bobby Brown Jr’s half-sister Kristina when she died at just 22 years of age. It was revealed by the same news portal that she was found lifeless in a bathtub at her Georgia home. Whitney Houston, who was married to Bobby Brown, too passed away years ago after an accidental overdose while in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, according to the same news portal.

Also Read | Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Over Naya Rivera's Drowning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.