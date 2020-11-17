Last Knights Ending Explained: Will Raiden Succeed In Taking Revenge For Bartok's Death?

Last Knights is an action drama film released in the year 2015. The movie is directed by Kazuaki Kiriya and written by Michael Konyves and Dove Sussman, based loosely on the Japanese legend of the forty-seven rōnin. It centres on a band of warriors who seek to avenge the loss of their master at the hands of a corrupt minister. Here's a look at the Last Knights ending.

Last Knights plot

Bartok is the emperor of a great empire. His Bartok clan is protected by the Commander Raiden and his elite soldiers, who also serve Bartok. Bartok gives Raiden a sword announcing him as his heir. The empire has become corrupt and the evil minister, Geza Mott, humiliates Bartok by beating him with a stick for failing to provide an adequate bribe until Bartok retaliates, which is treason against the crown. Bartok is sentenced to death after his disloyal action.

Raiden turns into a drunken and also shows no mercy on Bartok's daughter who he finds at a brothel. Soon after, Raiden decides to take revenge for his master's death from Geza. Raiden makes an alliance with Geza's father-in-law and soon after succeeds in entering Geza's estate.

Also Read| The Circle ending explained: What does Mae's kayaking shot with drones at the end suggest?

Ending of Last Knights

Raiden's alliance with Geza's father-in-law was about making his soldiers enter into Geza's estate. Raiden and his men successfully infiltrate Geza's estate; they are discovered and need to face a large number of soldiers. Raiden's men fall one by one as they enter deep into Geza's estate. Ito who was appointed by Geza to kill Raiden takes responsibility to fight Raiden. He kills Ito and breaks into Geza's bedroom and decapitates him as Geza makes a failed attack of his own. With Geza dead, Raiden's surviving group rescues Bartok's daughter and tells her that Bartok's honour is restored.

Also Read| His House ending explained: How was Rial and Bol's past connected to Nyagak's ghost?

The Emperor makes a discussion with his council on how to deal with Bartok's soldiers. They realise that the public view Geza's death as a righteous one, and widely support the Bartok clan. The council advises that any judgement should restore their honour, rather than make them martyrs. Raiden asks that he be the only one executed for Geza's death. In a flashback, he meets Naomi for one last time before leaving to apologise for her suffering before making peace with his own life, Naomi had left him as a willing part of the plan. Raiden lowers his head with his eyes closed, and as the executioner draws his sword back, Raiden's eyes suddenly open wide and the screen goes to black.

Also Read| V for Vendetta ending explained; What did the crowd of masked people signify?

Last Knights ending explained

The ending of Last Knights was all about Raiden taking his father's revenge with a well-executed plan. Be it Naomi leaving him willingly to support the plan or Augustus helping him. Raiden wanted to take revenge for his master's death. Raiden also made sure to execute Geza's death as he was blamed for executing Bartok's death. It was a portrayal of bringing back the honour of a nobleman and bringing down the wrongdoers.

Also Read| The Crown season 4 ending explained and all other questions from the series answered

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.