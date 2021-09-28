Brad Falchuk Pens Heartfelt Note On Wife Gwyneth Paltrow's 49th B'day; Read

Brad Falchuk heartwarming adoration for wife Gwyneth Paltrow was on display recently as the latter clocked her 49th birthday on September 27. While Gwyneth received several warm wishes from her friends and family, what stole the show was her 50-year-old husband's emotional note, mentioning that she 'deserves to be celebrated'.

The producer took to his Instagram handle and listed out several traits of Paltrow that make her an exceptional partner, friend, parent, among other things. The couple, who will soon clock their third wedding anniversary, first sparked dating rumours after making guest appearances in five Emmy-winning episodes of Fox’s Glee.

Brad Falchuk praises wife Gwyneth on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, September 27, the producer uploaded a gorgeous photo of Paltrow as she soaks in the sun, looking stunning in a grey co-ord set. Captioning the photo, he wrote, "When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things - that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them when she likes them. That she is always busy - but also always has time for you." Showering praises on his wife, he lauded her ability of doing 'two things that really stand out', her ability to notice and then act. He mentioned her compassion to help others, as well as her brand Goop, which aims to better things in society. Take a look.

Further lauding her for standing up for victims, as well as her ability to make one feel special on their birthdays with beautiful gifts, he concluded and wrote," "I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth’s birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it’s you, Gwyneth. Happy birthday" along with a heart emoji.

Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The duo shares two children- 17-year-old daughter Apple, and son Moses, 15. Falchuck also has two children, a daughter Isabella and a son Brody from his previous marriage to Susanne Bukinick, which ended in 2016.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GWYNETH PALTROW)