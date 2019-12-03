Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On His Divorce With Angelina Jolie And Other Personal Struggles

Brad Pitt candidly reflected on his life after split from actor Angelina Jolie in 2016. Speaking to his Meet Joe Black co-star Sir Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt opened up about turning to alcoholism to 'escape' life which led to his divorce. One of the most striking couples of Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016 after being in a relationship for 7 years and being married for two. Jolie reportedly filed for divorce after Pitt's unfortunate fall-out with their eldest son Maddox.

The actor had been struggling with his drinking problems then but is now reportedly clean and sober. The actor admitted that drowning his troubles in alcohol had been an escape strategy for him and that he had been doing a disservice to himself. Even though the alcoholism cost him his marriage to his Mr.& Mrs. Smith co-star, Brad Pitt claimed that it had been necessary for him at that point in his life.

Moving on

Brad Pitt also recalled this chapter and chose to focus on the positive outcomes of it. For instance, even though he blamed for ruining his relationship with Angelina Jolie and their six children, he has now started to value the mistakes that he made. He claimed that if it weren't for his unfortunate choices, he wouldn't have learned some very important lessons of life.

As a public figure, Brad Pitt has often been cited as one of the most attractive and influential people in the entertainment industry. Pitt was last seen in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The comedy-drama film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, had premiered at Cannes Film Festival and was critically well-received. Pitt's upcoming projects are Kajillionaire, Blonde, Irresistible and Minari which are all scheduled to release in 2020.

