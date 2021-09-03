Brad Pitt Says He Has Become 'crankier'and His Style Shifting To Comfort As He Gets Older

Brad Pitt says that he has become "crankier" as he has grown older. As he opened up about his style, which he characterises as "style - no style," the actor highlighted that how he is getting crankier in his old age and values comfort over everything, according to Celebritainment. Brad favours simplicity and prefers "monotone" outfits. He told Esquire magazine that he prefers monotone, without it becoming a uniform.

Brad Pitt wanted to be a rockstar

Brad previously stated that he aspired to be a "rockstar." According to Celebritainment, when asked if he has a karaoke song, he replied that he doesn't have it and he is also a terrible singer. He further stated that he has the ability to start stampedes and he always wanted to be a rock star as a kid, but he couldn't sing or play any instruments, so he had to settle for second best. Brad has previously stated that he hopes to make fewer films in the future and instead focus on his production firm Plan B.

He enjoys producing because it allows him to have a more relaxed day. He stated that producing simply entails not having to get up super early and put on make-up, according to Celebretainment. He added that as an actor the ultimate goal of his acting technique is to arrive at a position of truth, for it to look as real as possible for the audience. He also emphasised the fact that he needs to be experiencing something that is real to him.

Recently, the audience saw Brad in a "day-in-the-life" of the celebrity in the new cinematic ad directed by La La Land director, Damien Chazelle. In the advertisement, Pitt goes for a motorcycle ride and picks some coffee beans before returning home to relax with a cup of his home-brewed cappuccino.

Future projects of Brad Pitt

The 57-year-old actor won the Academy Award for the first time in his 33 year career for his performance in Quintin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio in 2020. As an actor, he is set to star in three films in 2022, which include Bullet Train, The Lost City of D and Babylon. He will also be producing Blonde and She Said.

