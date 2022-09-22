Hollywood star Brad Pitt is one of the most lauded actors across the globe. The actor has won several accolades for his work and his fans adore him for his good looks. However, Pitt recently revealed who are the two most handsome men according to him.

Brad Pitt recently appeared in an interview with Vogue and gave away some of his beauty tips. During the interview, the actor was asked to name two of the most handsome men in the world, past and present. In his reply, the actor did not take much time and picked the late Hollywood star, Paul Newman. In his answer, the actor mentioned that he would pick someone from the "acting world" and called Newman his "immediate go-to." The actor further mentioned the reason behind picking the Cool Hand Luke star and said, "he aged so gracefully and by all reports really special, giving, warm and truthful human being."

Pitt unleashed his quirky side as he picked his second choice - George Clooney. Despite having co-starred several times, Pitt and Clooney have been friends cum rivals for years. The actor playfully picked Clooney and further explained, "Because usually, I'm always taking him out and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once. George, that one's for you!"

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have shared the screen space not once or twice but five times. The two Oscar-winning actors first co-starred in the 2001 hit film Ocean's Eleven. The two further came together in the 2002 film Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. They then moved forward with the Ocean's film series and starred in Ocean's Twelve in 2004 and Ocean's Thirteen in 2008. The two also worked together in the 2008 comedy crime drama Burn After Reading.

Brad Pitt's upcoming film

Brad Pitt was last seen in the action thriller Bullet Train, which also starred Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Bad Bunny. The actor will be next seen starring alongside Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Diego Calva in Damien Chazelle's directorial Babylon. The film is set to hit the theatres on Christmas, December 25, 2022.

Image: AP