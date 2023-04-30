Brad Pitt To Race With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton At British Grand Prix For Movie Shoot

Hollywood star Brad Pitt will be participating in the first parade lap at the British Grand Prix in July in order to film scenes for his upcoming F1 movie, which is untitled yet. The Tree of Life star was granted special permission to participate in the parade lap. He will shoot these scenes alongside famous Formula One racers like Lewis Hamilton and others.

"Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July," a source told The Sun. The British Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at Silver Stone in the United Kingdom on July 9, this year. In 1950, the first event for the Formula 1 championship was held at the same place, which serves as the sports headquarters.

Pitt's untitled F1 film is produced by Hamilton’s production company Dawn Apollo Films and he has been very involved with the project since the start. Talking about it, Hamilton said, “It’s a cool project (and) spending good time with Brad is pretty epic.” Hamilton has previously worked as a producer on Cars 2, Cars 3 and Zoolander 2. A new documentary about his personal and professional life is also being discussed and talks are on at a leading digital streaming platform.

More about Brad Pitt's next film

Brad Pitt will be portraying a seasoned driver who comes out of retirement to teach a budding driver in his F1 film. The F1 movie will also star Damson Idris in a major role. Director Joe Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have teamed up to make the film.

It will start shooting sometime in June, this year. It is slated to release in late 2024 or early 2025. Additionally, Pitt is currently shooting for Wolves with George Clooney. Directed by Jon Watts, the film will have a digital release. The two stars have reunited after previously working together in Burn After Reading and the Oceans movies.