Brad Pitt's Roles In Films That Were Uncredited: From 'Hunk' To 'No Man's Land'

Brad Pitt made his debut with the 1989 horror film Cutting Class. He shot to fame with the 1994's Legends of the Fall and is best known for his role in the movie Fight Club. The actor has delivered multiple hits throughout his career and also made uncredited appearances in films. Take a look at some of the times that Brad Pitt had an uncredited role in a film.

Brad Pitt's uncredited roles in films

Hunk

Released in 1987, Hunk was written and directed by Lawrence Bassoff. The film revolves around a computer nerd who makes a deal to become a blonde beach boy for the summer. The film stars John Allen Nelson, James Coco, and Deborah Shelton. Brad Pitt was seen as a boy on the beach in the film.

No Man's Land

Released in 2001, No Man's Land was directed by Danis Tanović. The film starred Rene Bitorajac, Branko Đurić, and Filip Šovagović. The film revolved around two wounded soldiers who have a confrontation in a trench in between the no man's land. Brad Pitt played a waiter in the film.

Less Than Zero

Released in 1987, Less Than Zero was directed by Marek Kanievska. The film starred Robert Downey Jr, Jami Gertz, and Andrew McCarthy. It revolved around Clay who comes home after his first semester in College and encounters some w eird developments. Brad Pitt was seen as a partygoer in the film.

Being John Malkovich

Released in 1999, Being John Malkovich was directed by Spike Jonze. The film starred John Malkovich, Cameron Diaz, and John Cusaac. The film revolves around a puppeteer who takes up a job to help his family. One day, he discovers a portal that leads straight to the head of the Hollywood actor John Malkovich. Brad Pitt appeared as himself in the film.

No Way Out

Starring Kevin Costner and Sean Young, No way Out was directed by Roger Donaldson. The film revolves around Tom Ferrel, a Navy Officer, who has to report to David Brice, at the Pentagon. His affair with Brice's mistress lands him in trouble when she is found dead. Brad essayed the character of an officer in the film.

