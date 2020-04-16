'Fight Club' Actor Brad Pitt Really Learned How To Make Soap & Other Trivia From The Film

Fight Club released in 1999 and is popular for its gory story. David Fincher helmed this timeless thriller and it stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bohem Carter in lead roles. The story revolves around Edward Norton’s character, whose name is unknown. He thinks that he’s discovered an enlightening path which ends up in a catastrophe. Did you know that both Brad and Edward actually ended up learning how to make soap? Read about the facts and trivia of Fight Club.

Also read: Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, Margot & Others Who Got Their First Big Break On Soap Opera; See

Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter reportedly spent three days recording moaning sounds for the sex scenes.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton both actually learned how to make soap.

Tyler Durden was originally going to recite a workable recipe for home-made explosives (as he does in the novel). But in the interest of public safety, the filmmakers decided to substitute fictional recipes for the real ones.

Director David Fincher wanted to include a single frame flash of Tyler Durden during the 20th Century Fox logo in the start, but the studio refused.

Brad Pitt was reportedly paid $17.5 million for his role as Tyler Durden in the film.

Also read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Was Impressed By Brad Pitt; Check Full Details

The long-haired guy who walks past the narrator on the bus fights Tyler in the next scene. Tyler busts him.

David Fincher initially pursued Radiohead to provide the music for the film. But Thom Yorke was suffering from exhaustion after the promotion of the band's album, OK Computer.

David Fincher dropped down the offer to direct 8MM (1999) due to his commitment to directing this film.

The film cast includes three Oscar winners: Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and Kevin Scott Mack

Actor Meat Loaf wore a 90-pound fat harness.

As the filming went on, Edward Norton deliberately kept losing weight and sleeping less. On the other hand, Brad Pitt enjoyed tanning bed sessions.

Like Tyler Durden, David Fincher also worked as a projectionist as an extra job in his youth.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.