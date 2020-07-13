Brad Pitt's 'Being John Malkovich' Interesting Facts And Trivia

Being John Malkovich is directed by Spike Jonze and was released in 1999. The movie stars John Malkovich, Cameron Diaz, Charlie Sheen, and John Cusack. The story revolves around a puppeteer who takes up a job to support his family. One night, he finds a doorway that leads to the head of the Hollywood actor John Malkovich.

Charlie Kaufman sent the screenplay to Francis Ford Coppola after he wrote it. Coppola liked it very much and showed it to his daughter's husband, Spike Jonze. Jonze liked the screenplay so much that he approached Kaufman about directing the movie.

The original script has Kevin Bacon in place of Charlie Sheen, as Malkovich's actor friend. But John Malkovich recommended Charlie Sheen for the part.

John Malkovich claimed that he took on the character of "John Malkovich" as he would any other fictional role. He also stated that the only thing about his real-life that was reflected in the film is his wardrobe.

When Cameron Diaz was dressed up in character and talked to some members of the crew, they thought she was a stranger.

Charlie Sheen was in rehab when he heard about filmmaker Spike Jonze's eagerness to cast him in his feature directorial debut. Sheen accepted the role without initially reading the script.

John Malkovich encouraged Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman to heighten the satire.

John Malkovich's real middle name is Gavin. In the movie, his character's middle name is Horatio.

This is Spike Jonze's directorial film debut.

The puppets in the film were created by Kamela Portuges and Images in Motion. Phillip Huber animated the puppets.

This was the only film that year to be Oscar-nominated for Best Director, but not Best Picture.

This film is Included among the "1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die" list edited by Steven Schneider.

John Malkovich's name is said over 130 times in the film.

John Cusack and John Malkovich previously co-starred in Con Air (1997).

There is a cameo by Spike Jonze. He played Derek Mantini's assistant.

John Cusack actually took some marionette-puppeteering lessons in order to prepare for the film.

Actors who play themselves in the TV show about Malkovich include Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston.

