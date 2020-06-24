Angelina Jolie Reveals She Divorced Brad Pitt For The Well-being Of Her Children

Actor-director Angelina Jolie recently stated that she divorced Brad Pitt for the wellbeing of her six children. She also stated that the kids have seen a lot of lies on the internet about themselves over the years and are still healing from their parents' divorce. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Angelina Jolie on her divorce and children

According to a leading news portal, Angelina Jolie recently stated that her decision to divorce Brad Pitt was for the wellbeing of her children. It has been four years since the two have parted ways and now Jolie has come forward and said that she is still ''healing from their breakup''. Jolie was seen speaking about her work and her life. The Wanted actor said that the divorce was the right decision and went on to say that she continues to focus on healing.

Jolie further said that some have “taken advantage” of her silence. Her children are seeing a lot of lies about themselves in the media, she said. She further said that she has been reminding them that they have their own ''truth and minds''. Talking about her six children, the actor said that they are very ''brave and strong young people''.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met back in the year 2004 during the shooting of Mr and Mrs Smith, a critically acclaimed spy thriller flick. After this, reportedly, Pitt filed for a divorce with Jennifer Aniston. Pitt and Jolie tied the knots in the year 2014 and adopted three children. They also have three children together. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce and also demanded full custody of her children.

The Kung Fu Panda star has adopted Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt from Cambodia, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt from Vietnam, and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt from Ethiopia. Talking about her children she said that all the adopted children come with a “beautiful mystery of a world that meets yours''. She stated that they ''have roots that we do not''.

