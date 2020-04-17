Brad Pitt's Friendly Dig At 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt stunned the entire world by bagging the Best Supporting Actor award at Oscar 2020. It was his first Oscar and Brad Pitt deserved every bit of it for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Take a look at what the sensational actor had to say in his Oscar 2020 speech.

Read Also: Dua Lipa May Start Working On Third Album In Self-isolation

When Brad Pitt took a friendly dig at Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscar 2020 for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 release, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The movie also featured Leonardo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and others in lead roles. While Brad Pitt played the character of stuntman Cliff Booth from the '60s, Leonardo Dicaprio played the character of a Hollywood star, Rick Dalton. It will be an understatement to say Brad Pitt was excited to get his first Oscar. Check out his speech at Oscar 2020 below.

Read Also: Matt Reeves Shot 25 Per Cent Of 'The Batman' Before Production Shutdown

Brad Pitt started off with thanking the exceptional director, Quentin Tarantino for giving him the opportunity to thrive. His speeches are always with a hint of sarcasm as he addresses the audience. He moved on quickly to address his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio and said he would write on his coattails any day and that the view from there is fantastic. He meant he would love to work alongside Leonardo DiCaprio again and it does not matter if he has a role equivalent to him in the script because he loved working and learning from him. The duo shared very special chemistry on-screen and developed a strong bond with each other.

Read Also: 'Game Of Thrones' Star Hafthor Bjornsson's Net Worth Is As Big As 'The Mountain' Himself

This was not the first speech where he thanked Leonardo DiCaprio and showered him with praises. Brad Pitt delivered a similar speech at the Golden Globes 2020 for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood before Oscar 2020 and said Leonardo DiCaprio is an all-star and gentleman. Check out the speech below.

Read Also: Quibi Stars Have No Quibble With New Phone-only Filmmaking

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.