'Game Of Thrones' Star Hafthor Bjornsson's Net Worth Is As Big As 'The Mountain' Himself

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson played the role of The Mountain. This role catapulted him to worldwide fame. But before pursuing a career in acting, Hafthor was a professional Icelandic strongman. He was also a former basketball player. His varied career has contributed immensely to his net worth over the years.

'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson’s net worth

Game of Thrones gained cult classic status during its run on TV and via streaming platforms. The show’s characters and the actors who played them also became world-famous. Apart from the show’s main characters its supporting characters also worldwide recognition.

One of these characters was Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane. From season four to season eight, this role was played by Hafthor Bjornsson. But before catapulting to success with his role in Game of Thrones, Hafthor has had a long and successful strongman career. This career helped him play the role of The Mountain convincingly.

Hafthor Bjornsson was an Icelandic basketball player. After pursuing a career in Basketball, Hafthor Bjornsson became a strongman. He went on to win several strongman contests in Iceland. In 2018, he went on to win the title of World’s Strongest Man. Soon, he took up the Arnold Strongman Classic challenge. This helped him further his strongman career.

During his career as a strongman, he bagged the role of The Mountain in Game of Thrones. He was the first actor to play the role of Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane for several seasons.

After his role in Game of Thrones, Hafthor Bjornsson acted in the film Kickboxer: Retaliation. He also acted in the series King Thor. Apart from his acting projects like Game of Thrones and King Thor, Hafthor Bjornsson has two major brand endorsements under his name.

He is the brand ambassador of SodaStream that involves manufacturing a device for making carbonated water at home. He also co-founded an Icelandic Mountain Vodka. Hafthor also supports several environmental conservation campaigns. These endeavours have helped this Game of Thrones to amass a net worth of approximately USD 2 million i.e. approximately Rs 15 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

