Brad Pitt's 'Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas' Is The Last Hand-drawn Dreamworks Film

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas is a 2003 animated film. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Michelle Pfieffer, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Did you know that Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas is the last Hand Drawn Animated film from DreamWorks? Read more trivia about the film.

Brad Pitt and Catherine Zeta-Jones did not meet until the premiere of the film.

Michelle Pfeiffer took on the role of the villain in the film because her children told her to.

Sinbad is Dreamworks’ last 2-D animated film. After the release of this film, the company only focused on productions of CG animated movies.

The dwarf planet Eris, which was discovered in 2005, was named after the goddess Eris.

In Greek legend, Eris is a literal personification of strife and discord. Her name is a Greek term for "strife". Her Roman equivalent was the goddess Discordia.

Angelina Jolie and Jessica Alba were considered for the role of Eris.

Jeff Goldblum, Robin Williams and Paul Bettany were considered for the role of Proteus.

Sandra Bullock was considered for the role of Marina.

In Greek legend, Eris is at times identified with Enyo, a war-goddess associated with Ares. Enyo's Roman equivalent was the goddess Bellona.

This is the only hand-drawn animated DreamWorks film not to have music composed by Hans Zimmer. Originally, he was going to compose but had to step out, so Harry Gregson-Williams stepped in.

Sinbad's dog Spike was more popular in a screen test than Sinbad himself, so the filmmakers added new Spike scenes before the film was released.

In all original legend and all previous film adaptations, Sinbad is Muslim and comes from Baghdad sometime during that city's Golden Age (AD 762-1258). In this version, Sinbad seems to be of the Greek polytheist religion. His friend Proteus is the Greek prince of Sicily, which places the story sometime between 733 BC and 212 BC.

The original storyline for the film was to focus on the first voyage of Sinbad, it would then be followed by 6 sequels, revolving around the other six voyages he had. But due to the box-office disappointment of The Road to El Dorado (2000), Jeffrey Katzenberg decided on having only one film.

Originally, Russell Crowe signed up for the main role, but in 2001, he was replaced by Brad Pitt because Crowe was busy working on another film.

