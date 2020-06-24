Brad Pitt's Play '8' Throws Light On Events Related To The Overturning Of Proposition 8

Brad Pitt has been a part of the film industry for a long time now. He has progressed from just being an actor to a producer too. He has also experimented a lot when it comes to acting. He has also been a part of a very popular play called 8 that was staged in the years 2011 and 2012.

Brad Pitt in 8

The play was quite impactful as it portrays the closing arguments of Perry v. Schwarzenegger which later led to the overturn of Proposition 8. Proposition 8 is basically an amendment that helps by eliminating the rights of same-sex couples to marry in California. The play not only had Brad Pitt as a popular celebrity cast but also starred other actors like George Clooney. George played the role of lawyer David Boies.

This play is written in a specific style of theatre reenactment which is popularly known as verbatim theatre. This type of writing is done with the help of legal and real documents like transcripts from the trial, journalist records, and media interviews from the plaintiffs that keep the play very realistic. 8 was first performed on September 19, 2011, at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre that is located in New York City. It had also gotten a broadcast worldwide from the Ebell of Los Angeles on March 3, 2012.

On October 22, 2012, a one night reading was carried out at the downtown Crest Theater in Sacramento, California, U.S. The American Foundation for Equal Rights (AFER) and Broadway Impact are the sponsors of the play who have also licensed the play for readings nationwide on college campuses and in community theatres. This has been done so that the play can be used as an educational tool that is free of charge.

More about Brad Pitt

On the professional end, Brad Pitt was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. With this film, Brad made a great come back giving an effortless performance in this action-comedy that won a number of prestigious awards. The film was a huge success and it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing at the Oscars.

Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for this film. The film stars some of the most talented faces of the industry including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Mike Moh.

