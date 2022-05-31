Bradley Cooper Is Unrecognisable In 1st Look From 'Maestro'; See Pics Of Transformation

After proving his acting mettle over the years, Bradley Cooper is leaving fans stunned with his direction. The actor received a lot of praises for the 2018 romance musical A Star Is Born and is now wearing the director's hat for the upcoming Netflix film Maestro. The movie is set to follow the life of legendary Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein and will show various stages of his life. As Cooper is stepping into the shoes of the late Grammy-winner, he is leaving no stone unturned in recreating the former's look. The Over-the-Top (OTT) medium giant recently dropped the actor's first look as Bernstein and fans are loving it.

Taking to their official social media handles, the streaming platform Netflix dropped official stills from the upcoming film Maestro featuring an unrecognisable Bradley Cooper. The monochrome set pictures featured Cooper with his co-star Carrey Mulligan. While Cooper is set to play Breinstein in the biographical drama, Mulligan will portray the role of his wife Felicia Montealegre.

The photos showcase the actor-director donning various looks of Breinstein, which also included an elderly look. The impressive transformation of the Hangover star earned praises.

From the set of MAESTRO. pic.twitter.com/y3qsYILk6P — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 30, 2022

Bradley Cooper on helming Maestro

In an interview with Variety, Bradley Cooper earlier revealed that Steven Speilberg was connected to the biographical drama and was set to direct it. However, Cooper was more inclined towards writing and directing the project.

He revealed, "I (told Spielberg), 'I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?'" He further added, "Steven has a lot of interests — he’ll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold. I think he knew he wasn’t going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years."

The upcoming film was in its pre-production stage by last December. As the makers are currently filming it, the movie is expected to come out in 2023.