Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Famous Oscars Performance With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga became the talk of the town after their mind-blowing performance at the 2019 Oscars. Their undeniable chemistry has fans thinking they were a couple and rumours about their relationship began to do the rounds. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bradley Cooper mentioned that the performance was only an 'act'.

Bradley Cooper opens up about viral Oscars performance with Lady Gaga

Cooper and Lady Gaga acted opposite each other in A Star is Born and also performed their Academy-Award winning track Shallow at the Oscars in 2019. The performance began with Cooper's solo and then Gaga took the stage and played the piano too. The two ended their duet by harmonizing and Cooper sat down with Gaga at the piano.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper revealed that the performance that started romance rumours was merely an 'act'. He clarified that they 'definitely were acting' and stated that the performance was an extension of the film. He explained that they recreated the scene from the film in which the two fall in love on stage as they perform before a thousand people in the audience. He called it an 'explosive moment' and mentioned that the Oscars performance would have been 'weird' if he and Gaga were sitting on two separate stools facing the crowd.

Lady Gaga had also earlier addressed the romance rumours and had mentioned that the chemistry was something they wanted people to see when they were performing the number, as it was a love song. She also shared that she and Cooper had worked very hard on that performance to ensure it looked like the duo was sharing a romantic moment. She stated that they did this so the performance would be a tribute to the film.

Lady Gaga is currently gearing up for the release of House of Gucci. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the biographical crime drama will be based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The film will trace the murder of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and the head of the fashion house Gucci.

