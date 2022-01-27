Bradley Cooper To Begin Filming His 2nd Directorial 'Maestro' After 'A Star Is Born'

After the massive success of Bradley Cooper's directorial debut film, A Star is Born, his fans had been eagerly awaiting the release of his second directorial, Maestro. The actor recently left the fans delighted by revealing that the filming of his second directorial, Maestro will begin this year. It was also revealed that the actor will feature in the film in the lead role while Carey Mulligan will be essaying the female lead.

Bradley Cooper's Maestro to begin filming in May

As Bradley Cooper recently appeared during a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors with Mahershala Ali, he talked about his upcoming directorial movie, Maestro. He also revealed how he was obsessed with being a conductor since he was a kid because he loved listening to music falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece. He said, "I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid. I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky’s Opus 35 in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously."

Furthermore, he revealed how Steven Spielberg knew that he had this obsession with conducting and added how he had a biopic idea in which he wanted him to potentially act. He then revealed that since he was working on A Star is Born at that time, he asked Speilberg whether he could write and direct the film to which the latter agreed. Adding to it, Cooper then revealed that for the last four and a half years, he has been working on Maestro and they will begin filming in May 2022.

"He stated, Steven has a lot of interests — he’ll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold. I think he knew he wasn’t going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years, and we start shooting in May."

Image: AP