Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' To Feature Sarah Silverman In Pivotal Role; Details Inside

Maestro, directed by Bradley Cooper, is the upcoming American biopic based on the life of the notable American musician, Leonard Bernstein. As the fans await the release of Bradley Coper's upcoming movie, Maestro, it was recently revealed that Sarah Silverman has been roped in to play a significant role.

Sarah Silverman roped in for Maestro

According to ANI, it was recently unveiled that the American actor and comedian, Sarah Silverman, who is known for addressing topics about social taboo through her comedy, has been added to the cast of Bradley Cooper's directorial, Maestro. While Silverman will play the role of Shirley Bernstein, other cast members of the film will include Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, Jeremy Strong as John Gruen, Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein, Matt Bomer among others. The movie is set to follow the life of legendary Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein and will show various stages of his life. The film was in its pre-production stage till last December. As the makers are currently filming it, the movie is expected to come out in 2023 on Netflix.

As Steven Speilberg was earlier slated to direct the film, Bradley Cooper recently opened up about the same in an interview with Variety and recalled his conversation with the latter. He told Speilberg, "'I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?'" He further added, "Steven has a lot of interests — he’ll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold. I think he knew he wasn’t going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years."

Netflix recently dropped the actor's first look as Bernstein and received fans' love. It featured Cooper with his co-star Carrey Mulligan. While Cooper is set to play Breinstein in the biographical drama, Mulligan will portray the role of his wife Felicia Montealegre.

From the set of MAESTRO.

Image: AP