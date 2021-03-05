Paris Hilton 'really Moved' By Sarah Silverman's Apology To Her For 2007's MTV Awards Joke

American socialite Paris Hilton recently opened up about Sarah Silverman's apology to her for the offensive jokes the latter made about the former at the MTV Movie Awards in 2007. On Thursday's impromptu episode of Hilton's podcast, This Is Paris, the 40-year-old reacted to Silverman's apology and revealed accepting it as she "really moved" by the apology. The beloved granddaughter of Conrad Hilton expressed how the apology "means a lot" to her despite being 14 years late.

Paris Hilton and Sarah Silverman to "start a clean, fresh slate"

Fourteen years after Sarah Silverman's joke about Paris Hilton at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, the former decided to apologize to Hilton for the same of her podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast. On the same day, the socialite reacted to Silverman's apology on her podcast and revealed accepting it because "(Sarah) was so genuine and so sweet and it really moved me. I felt emotional hearing it and I could tell that she really did mean what she said as she was apologizing."

The Teen Choice Award-winning actor said, "I was not expecting an apology. I wasn't asking for one, that was just my sister, you know, being very protective and wanting an apology." The DJ continued, "I was just shocked when I read it at first and pleasantly surprised, and then I went and listened to her podcast, and she basically made like an eight and a half minute apology to me." She also went on to add, "Thank you. I really, really appreciate you doing that. I know it's difficult for anyone to apologize, and for someone to do that really means a lot".

On the other hand, on Sarah Silverman's podcast, the comedian spoke about regretting the joke immediately after seeing Paris Hilton's reaction in the audience. She also revealed writing an apology letter to Hilton but apparently "never heard back" from the entrepreneur. Hilton responded to the same by saying she got a "little emotional" and "teary-eyed" after knowing the fact that Silverman's noticed how upset she was. Talking about the same on This Is Paris, she said, "I would have loved to read it many years ago because that night at the MTV Awards haunted me for a very long time." However, she concluded her statement by saying, "Apologies are never late, so it's ok. We can start a clean, fresh slate."

Check out Sarah Silverman's apology video for Paris Hilton from her podcast below:

