'Breaks My Heart': Johnny Depp's Ex Jennifer Grey Reacts To Actor's Trial With Amber Heard

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently involved in a legal battle, whose trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves the Pirates Of The Caribbean star pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is being broadcasted by several leading channels and has gathered the attention of millions. Many are closely following the trial and now Depp's ex-fiancee Jennifer Grey has also broken her silence. Grey revealed how the trial breaks her heart and wished for everything to get resolved soon.

Jennifer Grey recently launched her memoir Out Of The Corner: A Memoir on May 3, 2022. The actor has written about her brief romance and engagement with the Fantastic Beasts star. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor talked about her memoir and also addressed Depp and Heard's ongoing defamation trial. The 62-year-old star said, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved." She continued to talk about the same and wished everything gets resolved soon. She added, "I just think it’s sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

Grey calls Depp 'ridiculously beautiful' in her memoir

In Grey's recently released memoir, she wrote about her romance with Depp that went on for nine months. Referring to Depp, she wrote, "We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet." She further revealed that Depp proposed to her two weeks after meeting her and revealed they also got a Pekinese-poodle puppy named Lulu.

Grey reveals Depp was "crazy, jealous and paranoid"

Further in her memoir, Jennifer Grey revealed how Depp became crazy and jealous over time during their engagement. She wrote, "Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops". Jennifer further added, "He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill-temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off (the TV series) ’21 Jump Street.'"

