Jennifer Grey Terms Johnny Depp 'crazy And Jealous' Amid His Trial With Amber Heard

Out of the Corner: A Memoir by Johnny Depp's ex-partner Jennifer Grey finally came out on Tuesday 3 May 2022. In her memoir, Grey termed Depp as "crazy jealous and paranoid" when the duo was dating. The ex-couple met on a blind date in 1989 after which they were in a relationship for a year and they even got engaged during that period.

The development came amid Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia. The Aquaman actor is being sued by Depp for implying that he abused her in a 2018 op-ed.

Jennifer Grey calls Johnny Depp 'ridiculously beautiful' in her memoir

Jennifer Grey mentioned in her recently released memoir, "We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet", adding that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a Pekinese-poodle puppy called Lulu.

The Dirty Dancing star said, "She was our practise baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town".

Grey terms Depp as 'crazy, jealous and paranoid'

Grey explained that whenever Depp returned home to her, he was 'crazy, jealous and paranoid'. She continued, "Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops".

Jennifer stated, "He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill-temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off (the TV series) ’21 Jump Street.'"

She also spoke about an incident as she wrote, "It was a f***ing bonfire. It was literally like, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me? Are you f**ing kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this. And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the s**t I just went through".

