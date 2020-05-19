Brian Austin Green Confirms Split With Wife Megan Fox, Says 'I Will Always Love Her'

After almost 10 years of marriage, actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have split. Green confirmed the news on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green in an episode titled Context. He said that he will always love her and that he knows she will always love him. Talking about their family, the actor said what they have built together is truly special and really cool.

Talking about how it happened and where it started, Brian Austin Green revealed that they became more distant when Megan Fox was out of the country for about five weeks for one of her shoots last year. He revealed that they have been spending more time apart since the end of 2019. Green clarified that neither of them did anything to each other.

Brian Austin Green said that they have always been honest with each other. He added that they have had an amazing relationship. As for the family, he said that they would still do family vacations and holidays as a family and make that a focus for the kids. Green and Megan Fox share three kids together, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. The couple met in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010.

He continued saying that one has to change accordingly to not get rid of something that the person is used to. Adding that there is a pit in his stomach, Green said that it is an unknown aspect. Getting a little choked up, Brian said that he does not want him and Megan to be at odds and added that she has been his best friend for 15 years and he does not want to lose that.

Talking about their new normal, Brian Austin Green said that he and Megan Fox talked about it and that it is a big concern for both of them. He said that people talk about her being a lot younger than him and added that she is a responsible person. The actor said that Fox really loves the kids and cares about what their life and their experience is.

Rumours of the couple's split began doing rounds after Megan Fox was snapped in a car with her upcoming film Midnight In the Switchgrass' co-star Machine Gun Kelly. Talking about Kelly, Green said that he has never met him and revealed that he and Megan have discussed him. Brian also added that Megan and Kelly are just friends at this point and that he does not want people to think of her as a villain or of him as a victim.

