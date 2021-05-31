Brian Austin Green Shares Pictures Of His Kids With His New Girlfriend, Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green recently took to his Instagram account to share pictures of his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. In the picture, Brian Austin Green's girlfriend can be seen spending time with his kids in the pool. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Pool days :) [heart emoticon]". The comment section is filled with his fans appreciating the family time and complimenting Green's girlfriend.

Brian Austin Green spends time with his girlfriend and kids

(Image Courtesy: Brian Austin Green's Instagram post)

The romance between the couple first sparked in December 2020 when they were spotted on a holiday. A month later, Sharna took to her Instagram account to make their relationship official by sharing a cosy picture. In the picture, the two can be seen kissing and in the caption, she wrote, "H I M [kiss emoticon]". Check it out.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Sharna opened up on her romance with Brian. She said that they took their time. They even went on four or five dates before kissing. Further, she said that it was truly about getting to know the human being because they wanted to know where they are in their lives at the moment. In the same month, after they made their relationship official, the couple made their first appearance at Cassie Scerbo’s birthday bash.

About Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

In May 2020, Brian and Megan announced their split after which the latter went on to date singer Machine Gun Kelly. The two first met in 2004 on the set of Hope & Faith. They became the talk of the town because of their age difference. Brian was 30 and Megan was 18 when they started dating. The couple got engaged in 2006 and parted ways in 2009. After a year, they came back together and were engaged again. The two share three sons together - Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green. The on and off relationship finally came to an end last year, after Megan filed for the divorce, ending their 10 years of marriage. Megan was last spotted indulging in a PDA with Machine Gun Kelly at Billboards Music Awards.

