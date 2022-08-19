Brie Larson Gets Emotional As She Experiences Captain Marvel's New Disneyland Ride; Watch

Brie Larson recently got emotional after she experienced the Captain Marvel ride at Disneyland Paris' Avengers Campus. Disneyland Paris recently unveiled the Marvel Avengers campus ahead of its grand opening on July 20, 2022, which was also attended by Larson. Not only did the Captain Marvel actor grace the event, but Ms Marvel actor Iman Vellani and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff also marked their presence with Disney chief executive Bob Chapek and Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski.

Brie Larson experiences Captain Marvel ride at Disneyland Paris' Avengers Campus

Now, sharing her experience, Larson shared a four-minute video journal and described her first trip to Disneyland Paris and her experiences there. She even enjoyed the occasion at one of Disney's largest parks while her boyfriend, actor Elijah Allan-Blitz, watches on. She even visited the Disneyland Paris merchandise store where she held a child-size Captain Marvel as she smiled from ear to ear. The clip also saw her indulging in a fun conversation with Carol Danvers at Disneyland Paris. Watch the video here:

Larson and Allan-Blitz even experienced the rollercoaster ride, named Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, and they were absolutely astounded by the work done on it. "The emotions were erratic as I took it all in... The dream is this," said the MCU star. The ride starts off with the couple seated in the front chair. The Marvel star was in amazement at everything she experienced on the trip, and she later described her feelings as being a mix of "just like astonishment, and crying, and screaming, and surviving."

More about Marvel Avengers Campus

In order to bring Avengers films, television series and comics to life, Walt Disney teams in Paris and around the world have worked and created a brand-new place in the Marvel multiverse. Recruits will get a chance to meet superhero characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man or Captain Marvel and many more. Recruits of all ages will be able to encounter heroes in more exciting ways, they will be able to train with Black Panther’s loyal protectors, the Dora Milaje, and learn how to become Warrior Allies of Wakanda.

Moreover, the campus also has a rollercoaster, called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, and Spider-Man W.E.B Adventure, where web-slinging technology allows guests to sling webs from their wrists. Apart from rollercoasters, dining options will also be available such as Pym Kitchen and Stark Factory. Pym Kitchen is an innovative science lab where the food and drinks tell a story.

Image: Instagram/@brielarson