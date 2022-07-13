Marvel Avengers Campus Unveiled At Disneyland Paris Ahead Of Grand Opening

Disneyland Paris recently unveiled the Marvel Avengers campus ahead of its grand opening on July 20, 2022. Film stars including Brie Larson joined Disney bosses at the weekend for a ceremony to mark the unveiling of the huge campus. Not only did the Captain Marvel actor grace the event, but Ms Marvel actor Iman Vellani and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff also marked their presence with Disney chief executive Bob Chapek and Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski.

Marvel Avengers campus unveiled at Disneyland Paris

Over 1,200 guests got the first chance to experience Marvel Avengers Campus, which will open on July 20. As per the TW news, Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski stated, "This is such an amazing year for Disneyland Paris. Back in March, we kicked off our 30th-anniversary celebration, inviting guests to enter into a new era with us."

"As a part of this tremendous milestone for our resort, Marvel Avengers Campus marks a significant step forward in the ongoing expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park and our overall transformation, with original storytelling and a uniquely engaging experience", she further added.

Chapek said, "Our Imagineers, Marvel Studios teams, and everyone involved have truly outdone themselves to bring you this action-packed world. I think our guests will be astounded by the detail and creativity at Avengers Campus as they explore and become part of a bigger universe.”

Recruits will get a chance to meet superhero characters

In order to bring Avengers films, television series and comics to life, Walt Disney teams in Paris and around the world have worked and created a brand-new place in the Marvel multiverse. Recruits will get a chance to meet superhero characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man or Captain Marvel and many more. Recruits of all ages will be able to encounter heroes in more exciting ways, they will be able to train with Black Panther’s loyal protectors, the Dora Milaje, and learn how to become Warrior Allies of Wakanda.

Moreover, the campus also has a rollercoaster, called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, and Spider-Man W.E.B Adventure, where web-slinging technology allows guests to sling webs from their wrists. Apart from rollercoasters, dining options will also be available such as Pym Kitchen and Stark Factory. Pym Kitchen is an innovative science lab where the food and drinks tell a story.

Image: Instagram/@disneylandparis