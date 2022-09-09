Hollywood star Brie Larson made her MCU debut with the 2019 Marvel Studios film Captain Marvel. After bagging an Academy Award for her 2015 film Room, the actor was roped in to play the role of an Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers in her solo film. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience, the film garnered a lot of critical acclaim and grossed a huge sum of money at the box office. While Larson also reprised her role as 'Captain Marvel' in several Marvel Studios projects, she recently revealed she was afraid to sign the 2019 film.

Brie Larson, who is currently gearing up for a few new projects, which include her short film Remembering and Disney+ series Growing Up, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for promotions. During her appearance on the show, Brie Larson opened up about her concerns before signing the film. As per Screenrant, the actor described herself as an "introvert with asthma" and revealed that she was worried about the physical ability that the role demanded. However, the actor revealed that the role made her become a workout fanatic and helped her cope with her fears.

Talking about her fears, Larson said, "Pure fear [of] failure. I thought that I was like supposed to do my own stunts. They cast me and I was like, 'They low-key don't understand that I'm an introvert with asthma, like, they made a mistake... I got to figure this out real quick.'" Larson added, "So I started training, and I learned that I was actually much stronger than I realized, and that my allergies were what was causing my asthma. So, I just took allergy medicine. And I could lift heavy weights and it really transformed my life. And Captain Marvel changed me as a person way more than I ever [would've thought]."

Brie Larson's journey in the MCU

After her MCU debut in Captain Marvel, Larson appeared in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. The actor was further seen reprising her role in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Rings as well as in the mid-credits scene of Ms Marvel. She will now star in The Marvels, which will also feature Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris.

Image: Instagram/@brielarson