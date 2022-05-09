Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Set Wedding Date; Singer Shares Glimpse Of Her Veil

It's wedding bells for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari and the news was confirmed by the couple via social media. On Sunday, May 8, Sam Asghari took to Instagram to reveal that the duo is one step closer to walking down the aisle together. Moreover, their wedding date is also set, added the fitness expert-turned-actor.

While re-sharing their engagement photo, Asghari wrote, "Our lives have been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen. Also, The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.” It appears that the duo have decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony away from the limelight. Take a look at the photo below:

Britney Spears shares a glimpse of her wedding veil

On Mother's Day 2022, Britney Spears confirmed the addition of a new member to her family. While introducing her per cat, Spears wrote, "It’s MEOW time boys and girls And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!”

However, the pop icon has refrained from divulging any further details about the wedding venue and date.

On April 12, Spears took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari. In a lengthy statement, Spears expressed her excitement as she wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it".

Spears further said she won't move out of her house in the coming days to avoid media frenzy and paps amid pregnancy. The singer asserted she will follow a healthy routine to welcome her baby number three. She concluded, "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!".

(Image: @samasghari/Instagram)