Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Aspires To Become An Action Movie Star Like Tom Cruise

Britney Spears is currently dating fitness instructor turned actor Sam Asghari. Sam has been working on his mixed martial arts skills and his stunt training. He recently opened up about his aspirations and revealed that he aspires to become an action star. He wishes to be the next big movie star and wants to work in a superhero movie. Take a look at what the actor has to say about his acting career.

In an interview with Variety, Sam mentioned that he has been following the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. The actor has already made his Hollywood debut with comedy films like Can You Keep a Secret and Unbelievable!!!!! He wants to work in action, drama and thriller films. He mentioned that if one could do comedy, he could do anything. He is inspired by Tom Cruise's stunts in his films.

He spoke about his long term ambitions with his acting career and said that he wants to work in blockbusters and TV shows which later get on Netflix. He aspires to become a fan-favourite someday. His ultimate goal is to become a well-rounded actor like Tom Cruise and Jason Statham. He has been doing a lot of gun and stunt training to do so. He considers this as his craft and he wants to perfect it to 100%. Since he is from an Iranian family, he wants to create Hollywood history. His goal is to become the very first Middle Easterner who plays a superhero in a Hollywood film. Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam mentioned names like Marvel and other superhero franchises to give him a call if they needed an actor.

Sam Asghari on the work front

Sam has been extremely active on his social media when it comes to fitness training. He was seen in Britney's Slumber Party music video and first met her on the sets. He was also in the Fifth Harmony music video, Work from home, documentary Framing Britney Spears which released this February and in shows like Jean Smart's Hacks and Don Cheadle's Black Monday. He played a pivotal role in The Family Business.

