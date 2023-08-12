Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Her Experience With Botox, Says 'Never Again'

Britney Spears is a popular American singer who rose to fame during the late 90s and early 2000s. Recently, the pop singer took to her Instagram handle to announce that she will be kicking Botox out of her life. She also mentioned the reason why she decided to take the step.

3 things you need to know

Britney Spears opened up about her reactions to Botox.

She shared a video wherein her forehead looked swollen.

Britney also mentioned that she is not against cosmetic surgery.

Britney Spears breaks silence on her botched botox

Singer Britney Spears took to her social media handle to talk about her experience with Botox. The artist revealed that she is not against any cosmetic surgery, but claimed that she had severe side effects from botched Botox. Sharing her views, she said in the video, "I did Botox and I never was really happy with it because it swole up my forehead and made the heaviness of my eyelids droop over and it literally looked like someone beat me up."

She further continued by saying, "To pay that much money to look like someone beat you up for the first two weeks. What's the point?" Britney further talked about an alternative to her beauty brand called SiO beauty patches that she used on her forehead. She said, "It just really brightens my eyes and lifts my forehead, without all those needles."

Britney explains more about her Botox

Britney Spears wrote a long note along with the video and started by mentioning she would require bangs to hide her big forehead. Further talking about her experience she wrote, "Never again in Los Angeles. My first time, I just did lips in New York City. WAY different than LA … so subtle, it was an adorable pout." She further recalled visiting the doctor after facing some issues and wrote, "She says that’s completely normal, and I said, “then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?” and my friend’s sisters laughed. F*** BOTOX, it is horrific."