Britney Spears On Altercation With NBA Player Victor Wembanyama: I Haven't Been Treated...

Britney Spears was reportedly struck by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security when she tried to congratulate him at a restaurant. In the follow up to the incident, she also filed a police report. Now, Spears has shared a post on her social media handle narrating her side of the story.

3 things you need to know

Britney Spears revealed that she is a huge fan of NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

The NBA star said that Britney Spears grabbed him from behind when the incident happened.

Victor Wembanyama was a first pick for the Spurs during this year's NBA draft.

Britney Spears says she is not playing victim

The pop singer dropped a long post addressing the incident and said she is not sharing this to "play the victim" but to highlight the importance of treating people with respect. She cited an example and said, "At one point were like The Beatles… girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went… not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person!"

In the note, the singer also revealed that she hadn't been treated as an equal person in her own country. However, when she watched the viral video (of getting hit by the security), she felt like she mattered as people swarmed around her when an NBA player's security hit her.

(A screengrab of her Instagram post | Image: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Towards the end, she revealed that despite the incident, she is still a huge fan of the NBA player. She added, "It's not his fault, his security hit me... it happens!!!"

Who hit Britney Spears in the face?

The singer filed a police report after the incident. According to the complaint, Damian Smith hit Spears. He is the director of team security for the Spurs, the basketball team for whom Wembanyama plays. Smith was the one who ended up hitting the singer in the face while managing the crowd around the player as he walked into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino.