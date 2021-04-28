Britney Spears Decides To Address The Court Directly In Her Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears has reportedly decided that she will address the court directly with regards to her conservatorship case, which has ruled her life since 2008. As per a report in The New York times, Samuel D. Ingham III, the court-appointed lawyer who represents Spears in her conservatorship, asked the judge that is overseeing the high-profile case to let the prolific singer talk to the relevant authorities with regards to the same. The same report even states that he requested that the hearing must be scheduled on an "expedited basis," with a preference for a 30-day window. To the same, Judge Brenda Penny reportedly agreed and set the hearing for June 23.

If the musician does speak up in June, it will mark the first time she's done so since seeking substantial changes to her conservatorship. One of those changes is the resignation of her father as her permanent conservator, who has held the position for 13 years now. Spears has often declined to comment on the court-approved conservatorship that has ruled much of her life since 2008. Once the news of her conservatorship went public, fans of the singer went on to orchestrate the #FreeBritney movement online, garnering millions of responses from the fans of the singer from across the globe.

A little about Britney Spears' conservatorship case:

Back in 2008, Britney suffered from a series of public meltdowns, citing the use of unidentified substances by the police. Ever since that episode, Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, took over the reins of her finances as per the orders of the court. Such arrangements are usually made and subsequently put into effect for people who are ill, aged, and are deemed incapable of taking care of themselves. Such an arrangement is also put in place for those individuals who can supposedly be easily manipulated.

Up until 2019, Her father, Jamie Spears used to handle her finances as well as her personal affairs since then, but two years ago, Jamie temporarily stepped down from the same, citing health issues. Jodi Montgomery, a professional conservator was then seen taking charge as the permanent financial guardian. Since then, Spears and the team have been making rounds in courts in order to make Montgomery her permanent conservator. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.