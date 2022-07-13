Britney Spears' Ex Pleads 'not Guilty' After Crashing Singer's Wedding With Sam Asghari

Much-loved singer Britney Spears recently made headlines after she tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony with her longtime beau Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022. It was later reported that the singer's ex-husband Jason Alexander arrived at the celebration uninvited and was charged with a felony count of stalking. As per a recent report by Page Six, the 40-year-old has now entered a not guilty plea after the incident.

Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander pleads not guilty

Jason Alexander was arraigned on the criminal complaint and appealed not guilty on all counts. He entered a not guilty plea on all counts including three misdemeanour counts of aggravated trespassing, a felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction, vandalism, refusing to leave private property and battery, as per Page Six. Jason Alexander's next hearing is scheduled for August 2 and if convicted, he will face up to five years behind bars.

Jason Alexander at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding

Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart earlier spoke to AP and mentioned that the singer's ex should be 'vigorously prosecuted'. He mentioned it was a 'very serious matter' and was much more than just a wedding crash. He called it an 'intrusion' as a restraining order was issued against him, requiring him to remain 100 yards away from the singer.

Jason Alexander and Spears tied the knot in 2004 and stayed married for about two days. Jason went live on his Instagram account as he arrived at his ex's wedding and told the security officials that he had been invited. However, he was later detained and arrested as it came to light that there was a warrant out for his arrest in another country.

Britney Spears' wedding

The Toxic hitmaker and Sam Asghari tied the knot in June 2022 and the singer shared several dreamy glimpses from the wedding. She called it the 'most spectacular day' and thanked her team for turning her home into a 'dream castle' for the couple's special day. She wrote, "WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic"

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears